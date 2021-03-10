Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of STZ opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

