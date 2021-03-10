Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 527 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 194,821 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

