Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,688,000 after buying an additional 197,810 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

