Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.61 and its 200 day moving average is $452.68. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

