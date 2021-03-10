PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $72.58. 201,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 259,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.
About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
