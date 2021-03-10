PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $72.58. 201,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 259,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

