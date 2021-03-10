Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $5.49 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $160,615.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055310 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,772,803 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.