Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 362,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 451,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,257.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

