Parkland Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

