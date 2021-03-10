Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,527. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

PATK stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

