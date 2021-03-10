Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.72. 3,597,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,206,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $365.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock worth $66,579. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

