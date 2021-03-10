PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Cap of $28.40 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $238,816.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 497,010,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,675,378 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

