Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

