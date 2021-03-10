Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
