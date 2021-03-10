Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.