Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $129,000 Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,180 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 552,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

