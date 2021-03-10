Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

