People’s United Financial (PBCT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/9/2021 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Recently, the company signed an all-stock deal to merge with M&T Bank. Despite the prevailing low rates, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Also, on the back of solid liquidity position, it carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans is concerning. Also, persistently rising expenses on account of merger-related costs limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

3/3/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in the other. The fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected rise in revenues, lower expenses and elevated provisions. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company.”

1/27/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – People’s United Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 304,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

