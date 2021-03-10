Physicians Realty Trust Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

