Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg Sells 3,966 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

