Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,429 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,239 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,820 shares of company stock worth $2,688,976 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.