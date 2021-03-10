Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and $453,693.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

