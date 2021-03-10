PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

