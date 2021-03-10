Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 11,045 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

