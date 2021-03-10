Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 11,045 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
