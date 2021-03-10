PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 906.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCH stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

