Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $377,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWL stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $408.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

