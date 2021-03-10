Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of POW opened at C$31.97 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.59.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

