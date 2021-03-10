PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

