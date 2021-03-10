PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PREKF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

