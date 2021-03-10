Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 343.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

APTS stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.