Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Insider Buys £7,499.89 in Stock

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) insider Melville Trimble acquired 4,777 shares of Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.89 ($9,798.65).

Shares of Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust stock traded down GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 152.56 ($1.99). 55,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.52. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

