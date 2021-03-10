Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 247,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

