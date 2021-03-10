Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,691 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,295.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

