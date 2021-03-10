Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AZZ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

