Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Great Western Bancorp worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

GWB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

