ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.47

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 10815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

