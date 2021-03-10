ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,708 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

