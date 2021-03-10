ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,245 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

