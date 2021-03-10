ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,914 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 532,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

