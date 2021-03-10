ProShare Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Innospec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

