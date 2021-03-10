ProShare Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,303 shares of company stock worth $2,510,424. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

