ProShare Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

