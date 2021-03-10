ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

