ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

