Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett Sells 13,302 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Director Bruce Bennett sold 13,302 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $223,606.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provident Financial alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of Provident Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00.

PROV stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

PROV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.