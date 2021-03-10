Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 47,723 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

