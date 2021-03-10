Prudential PLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

