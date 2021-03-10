Prudential PLC Purchases 87 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

