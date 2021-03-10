Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 82,188 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

KC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.