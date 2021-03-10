Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $262.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

