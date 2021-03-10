Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $262.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit