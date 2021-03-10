pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,074.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 204.7% higher against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $37.62 or 0.00067087 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $355,023.10 and $27,074.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00508092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00527461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00076019 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

