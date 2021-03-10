Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

